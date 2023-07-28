Typhoon Doksuri is downgraded to tropical storm status as it leaves southern China

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Typhoon Doksuri weakened into a tropical storm late night Friday after bringing heavy rain and winds that left more than a million people without power in southern China. After making landfall Friday morning in southern Fujian province, where at least 400,000 people were evacuated, the storm flooded streets and toppled electric transmission towers in the province. It is now headed north and expected to bring heavy rain to Beijing, Tianjin, and other provinces over the course of the weekend.

