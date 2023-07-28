Travis Scott drops ‘Utopia,’ his first album since the Astroworld festival tragedy

NEW YORK (AP) — Rapper Travis Scott released his first album in five years on Friday, the 19 track “Utopia.” The LP was originally announced back in 2020. The full-length follows 2018’s “Astroworld,” and the Astroworld tragedy Music Festival that resulted in 10 deaths due to a crowd surge. In addition to the album, Scott hosted a one-night-only release of his feature film, “Circus Maximus” at select theaters on Thursday night. “Utopia” was originally scheduled to be celebrated with a livestreamed concert at the Pyramids of Giza in Egypt, but promoter Live Nation says it was canceled due to “complex production issues.”

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.