To wrap, or not to wrap? Hungarian bookstores face fines over closed packaging for LGBTQ+ books

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Booksellers in Hungary must decide whether to comply with a law requiring books that depict homosexuality to be placed in closed packaging on their shelves. Some bookstores have already received hefty fines from the right-wing government for failing to do so, while others have opted to abide by the legislation, despite their opposition to it. The 2021 law bans the “depiction or promotion” of homosexuality in content available to minors under 18, including in television, films, advertisements and literature. Rights groups say the law infringes on the rights of the LGBTQ+ community, but the government insists it’s necessary to protect children. Some authors, booksellers and activists have resisted the provisions, arguing that they are discriminatory.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.