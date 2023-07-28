Skip to Content
AP-Colorado

Senate rebukes Wisconsin congressman who yelled vulgarities at high school-age pages

By
Published 9:06 AM

By MARY CLARE JALONICK and SCOTT BAUER
Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — A freshman Republican congressman from Wisconsin yelled and cursed at high school-aged pages for the U.S. Senate during a late night tour of the Capitol, action that elicited a bipartisan rebuke from Senate leaders. Rep. Derrick Van Orden used a profanity to describe them as lazy and and another to order them off the floor of the Capitol Rotunda on Wednesday night, according to a report in the online political newsletter PunchBowl News. The pages were laying down to take photos in the Rotunda, according to the publication. Van Orden issued a statement Thursday that did not deny the incident happened as reported, saying “bad press has never bothered me.”

Article Topic Follows: AP-Colorado

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content