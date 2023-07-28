Scott Hoying of Pentatonix celebrates love, goes solo with seven-track debut ‘Parallel’

During a two-month break in the a cappella group Pentatonix’s world tour, baritone Scott Hoying became a newlywed. He also broke out on his own, with his most personal music to date. The 31-year-old Grammy winner sings from the heart about falling in love and losing his best four-legged friend in his seven-track solo debut “Parallel.” It’s being released Friday. Other members of Pentatonix have released solo albums before, and going at it alone is something Hoying has thought about for many years, but with much hesitation. Still, the process of finally doing it has been therapeutic. He says it’s given him an opportunity to fortify his creativity and build confidence.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.