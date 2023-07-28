Rioter who stole badge, radio from beaten officer on Jan. 6 gets more than 4 years in prison

A New York man who stole a badge and radio from a police officer brutally beaten by other rioters during the attack on the U.S. Capitol was sentenced to more than four years in prison. Thomas Sibick, who was sentenced on Friday, pleaded guilty in March for his role in the attack on Metropolitan Police Officer Michael Fanone, who has described fighting for his life to defend the Capitol as lawmakers inside fled from the angry mob on Jan. 6, 2021. In a letter to the judge, Sibick called the trauma Fanone experienced “undeniably sickening” and said he takes full responsibility for his “uncivilized display of reckless behavior.”

