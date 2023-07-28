Rapper G Herbo pleads guilty in credit card fraud that paid for private jets and designer puppies

The rapper G Herbo has pleaded guilty to his role in a scheme that used stolen credit card information to pay for a lavish lifestyle that included private jets, exotic car rentals, a luxury vacation rental and even expensive designer puppies. The rapper, whose real name is Herbert Wright III, pleaded guilty in federal court in Springfield, Massachusetts, on Friday to conspiracy to commit wire fraud and making false statements. Prosecutors say he also agreed to forfeit nearly $140,000, the amount he benefited from the scheme. Sentencing is scheduled for Nov. 7. He faces a maximum of 25 years in prison.

