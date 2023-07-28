Offshore wind foes sue New Jersey and Danish turbine developer over tax break

OCEAN CITY, N.J. (AP) — Opponents of offshore wind projects are suing New Jersey and the Danish wind energy developer Orsted over a lucrative tax break the state approved for the company. They say the law is illegal because it was written to benefit only one entity. Protect Our Coast NJ and Defend Brigantine Beach want to overturn the tax break, which they value at $1 billion. The state Legislature passed a bill allowing Orsted to keep federal tax credits that it was obligated to pass along to ratepayers. In applying for permission to build the Ocean Wind I project, Orsted had promised to return such credits to customers.

