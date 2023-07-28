Montana train derailment report renews calls for automated systems to detect track problems

The NTSB is renewing its calls for major freight railroads to equip every locomotive with automated track inspection devices that it believes could have prevented a 2021 train derailment that killed three people in Montana. But it would be a big undertaking to install those devices on the more than 23,000 locomotives that the major freight railroads own. Safety expert David Clarke at the University of Tennessee said it’s not clear is these sensors would have caught the flaws investigators believe caused the Montana derailment. But attorney Jeff Goodman is convinced his clients who died in the derailment would have lived if the trains that passed through this area beforehand had been equipped with these sensors.

By JOSH FUNK and SAM METZ Associated Press

