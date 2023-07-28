Mexico’s navy finds boat but not missing US sailor

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s navy has located the boat of a missing American sailor off its southern coast. But the Maryland man who had been sailing it solo was not found. Authorities said Friday that Donald Lawson’s capsized trimaran was found Thursday night by a patrol boat involved in the search 356 nautical miles southwest of the resort city of Acapulco. The Navy said it would continue its search for Lawson, 41, an experienced sailor. A plane had reported spotting a boat similar to the description of Lawson’s on July 23 about 320 nautical miles south of Acapulco. The Navy sent boats to the area, but it was not until Thursday night that they found it.

