Mexico to set up center for third-country migrants and U.S. will take referrals for possible refuge

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The U.S. government says it will take referrals of Haitian, Cuban, Venezuelan and Nicaraguan citizens in Mexico for possible resettlement as refugees in the United States. Mexico announced this week it will set up a service center offering jobs and resettlement for people from those four countries. When the U.S. government began requiring asylum seekers to apply on line or from their home countries, many of them had already begun the journey to the U.S. border and wound up up stuck in Mexico. The Mexican center is meant to serve those people. Mexico’s government did not specify where it would establish the center.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.