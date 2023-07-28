Man pleads guilty to vehicular homicide in death of Black Lives Matter protester in Seattle

SEATTLE (AP) — A man who hit two protesters, killing one of them, with his car during a Black Lives Matter demonstration in Seattle in 2020 has pleaded guilty to multiple felonies. The Seattle Times reports 30-year-old Dawit Kelete pleaded guilty on Thursday to vehicular homicide in the death of Summer Taylor. He also pleaded guilty to vehicular assault and reckless driving charges. Attorneys have agreed to a recommended sentence of more than six years in prison and 18 months of probation. On July 4, 2020, police said Kelete drove the wrong way onto Interstate 5, around a barricade of parked vehicles, and struck Taylor and Diaz Love. His sentencing is scheduled for Sept. 8.

