LGBTQ+ community proud and visible at Women’s World Cup

AUCKLAND, New Zealand (AP) — The website Outsports, which covers the gay sports community, says there’s at least 95 out LGBTQ+ athletes competing in the Women’s World Cup. Pride flags and gay-friendly signs have been visible at games around the tournament. Professor of sociology and anthropology Lindsey Freeman says “It’s just the ad hoc, fun culture of women’s soccer that you’re seeing in this World Cup.” Outsports co-founder Jim Buzinski agrees: “In the Western world, it’s such a non-issue that it really just doesn’t get talked about. And I think that’s in a good way.”

