Judge blasts prosecutors’ handling of Venezuela case against ex-Miami congressman

MIAMI (AP) — A federal judge in Miami blasted prosecutors for an attempt to undercut a court order and try to take control of an oceanside condo belonging to a former Republican Congressman ahead of a high-profile trial connected to a $50 million consulting contract with Venezuela’s government. David Rivera was charged last November with money laundering and acting as an unregistered foreign agent for President Nicolás Maduro’s government. A judge this month said that the government had no right to freeze the Florida condo owned by Rivera because it had no direct ties to the alleged offense. A few days later the government said it found evidence linking the property to the allegedly ill-gotten gains.

