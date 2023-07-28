IOC assures Ukraine fencer of Paris Games spot after DQ for not shaking hands with Russian opponent

GENEVA (AP) — The IOC has assured Ukrainian fencer Olga Kharlan that she will have a place at the Paris Olympics next year after she was disqualified from a key ranking event for refusing to shake hands with a Russian she had beaten. International Olympic Committee president Thomas Bach wrote to Kharlan saying a “unique exception” had been made by allocating her an extra place to ensure she competes in Paris. Kharlan was DQ’d from the world championships on Thursday in Milan. She offered a pointed sabre instead of a handshake toward her opponent Anna Smirnova. The Russian then refused to leave the field of play for 50 minutes in protest.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.