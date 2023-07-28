Human rights group identifies 133rd baby snatched from mother during Argentina’s dictatorship

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — DNA tests have confirmed the identity of a man who was taken from his mother as a baby during Argentina’s last military dictatorship, increasing the number of this type of case to 133. The president of the human rights group Grandmothers of Plaza de Mayo said at a news conference Friday that the man was abducted during the 1976-1983 dictatorship and is the child of political dissidents. The man’s name was not released. The man is the biological son of Cristina Navajas and Julio Santucho and the grandchild of Nélida Navajas, who was a member of the Grandmothers of Plaza de Mayo and searched for him until her death in 2012. The group says the man approached the organizationp of his own accord, with doubts about his identity.

