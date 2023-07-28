Exclusion zone set up around Greek military base after wildfires trigger powerful explosions
ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Authorities are maintaining an exclusion zone around an air force base in central Greece where wildfires triggering powerful explosions at an ammunition depot. The blasts late Thursday at one of the country’s largest military facilities shattered windows in nearby towns and prompted an evacuation of more than two thousand people, while fighter jets near the site were moved to another base. Fueled by successive heat waves and strong gusts of wind, wildfires have raged around Greece and other Mediterranean countries over the past two weeks. Weather conditions were more favorable Friday.