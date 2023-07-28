Divided Cyprus’ rival leaders appeal for information on the missing as eyewitnesses die

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — The rival leaders of ethnically divided Cyprus have made a joint appeal for information that could lead to the buried remains of people who vanished amid violence and war decades ago, as more eyewitnesses die. Cyprus’ Greek Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides and Ersin Tatar, the leader of the breakaway Turkish Cypriots, made the appeal Friday in a symbolic move aiming to show that the humanitarian issue should stay above the complex and often bitter politics of the nearly half-century ethnic split. At the same time, it aimed to inject some fresh impetus into renewed efforts for a resumption of deadlocked talks for a peace deal.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.