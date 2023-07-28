Defense presses case that mental illness spurred Pittsburgh synagogue massacre

PITTSBURGH (AP) — A federal trial for a man who fatally shot 11 people at a Pittsburgh synagogue is approaching its conclusion as the defense makes its case that mental illness spurred the United States’ deadliest antisemitic attack. Lawyers for Robert Bowers are trying to persuade a federal jury to spare his life. A defense psychiatrist who met with Bowers testified Friday that Bowers has schizophrenia and acted out of a delusion that Jews were trying to cause a genocide of white people. Bowers’ relatives also testified, with his aunt saying he had a difficult childhood.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.