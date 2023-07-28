Body found in St. Lawrence River linked to migrant deaths

MONTREAL (AP) — Canadian authorities say a body found this month in the St. Lawrence River belonged to a man connected to an investigation into the deaths of eight migrants. Akwesasne police said Friday that the coroner’s office identified the man as a 30-year-old local resident who had been missing since March. Casey Oakes’ boat was found near the bodies of eight migrants from India and Romania who died that month while trying to cross into the United States. Their bodies also were found in the river. Akwesasne Mohawk Territory straddles provincial and international boundaries and includes parts of Quebec, Ontario and New York state. It’s known for being a transit point for smuggling because of its location.

