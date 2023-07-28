Biden will sign an executive order in Maine encouraging new inventions to be made in the US

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden plans to sign an executive order to encourage companies to manufacture new inventions in the United States. Biden is going to Maine on Friday for the first time of his presidency, packaging his signing of the executive order with a speech at a textile factory and a fundraiser later in Freeport. The Democrat won three out of the state’s four electoral votes in 2020 and is seeking to shore up his support in the state. Maine allocates its electoral votes by congressional district. Biden lost the vote in the state’s second district, which provided the only electoral vote in New England for then-President Donald Trump, a Republican.

