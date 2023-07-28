Attorneys preserve the right to invoke insanity in shootings that killed 4 in Maine

WEST BATH, Maine (AP) — Defense attorneys in Maine may mount an insanity defense for a man who police say confessed to killing his parents and their friends before firing at people on a busy interstate highway. Joseph Eaton entered pleas of both not guilty and not criminally responsible to multiple charges including four counts of murder. The responsibility plea leaves the door open to a potential insanity defense. His attorney Andrew Wright said the decision on a defense strategy will be made later. The 34-year-old ex-convict has been jailed since his arrest on April 18. That’s when the four bodies were discovered and three people were wounded on I-295 in Yarmouth.

