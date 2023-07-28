After an attack on Salman Rushdie, the Chautauqua Institution says its mission won’t change
By CAROLYN THOMPSON
Associated Press
CHAUTAUQUA, N.Y. (AP) — For 150 years, the Chautauqua Institution has prided itself as a place that invites open dialogue and freedom of expression. But for a single moment last summer, that mission was threatened when an assailant attacked and stabbed provocative author Salman Rushdie as he was about to speak. Rushdie survived the attack and a year later continues to recover. The Chautauqua Institution is moving forward, too. Institution President Michael Hill says security has been increased but the institution is even more committed to its mission. The western New York destination has been described as NPR camp for adults, with its offering of daily lectures, arts and entertainment.