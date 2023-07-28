21 arrested in North Macedonia over fan violence ahead of Levski Sofia-Shkupi match

SKOPJE, North Macedonia (AP) — Authorities in North Macedonia have arrested 21 people following clashes between visiting Levski Sofia soccer fans and Shkupi supporters in Skopje ahead of a Europa Conference League qualifying match. Police say that 19 Bulgarians and two people from North Macedonia were arrested because of Thursday’s violence. The clashes came amid uneasy relations between the two Balkan neighbors. The fighting started after local Shkupi fans attacked traveling Bulgarians in Skopje. One man was stabbed in the stomach. No arrests have been made over that incident and police say the injured Levski supporter is in stable condition following surgery. Levski fans later clashed with police. Levski won the game 2-0. North Macedonia’s government has condemned the violence.

