2 people die in Berlin after jumping from a building to escape a fire, authorities say

BERLIN (AP) — German authorities say two people died after jumping from a building in Berlin to escape a fire on an upper floor. The fire service said the blaze broke out on Friday on the 10th floor of a 12-story residential building in the German capital’s Kreuzberg district. Several people were rescued from the fire, but the two people who jumped died at the scene despite efforts to resuscitate them. Further details were not immediately available. The fire was later extinguished; there was no immediate word on what had caused it.

