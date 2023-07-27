Wind-tossed boat with dozens of people aboard overturns in Philippines, search and rescue underway

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — A Philippine passenger boat carrying dozens of people, including children, has overturned after being lashed by strong wind in a town east of Manila. The Coast Guard says search and rescue efforts are underway. The MBCA Aya capsized on Thursday when its passengers panicked and moved to one side of the boat as it was battered by fierce winds in Rizal province, officials said. Typhoon Doksuri has now blown away from the northern Philippines, leaving at least nine people dead and thousands displaced, but monsoon rains and strong wind continue to pound many cities and towns.

