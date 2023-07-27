Upstate New York Catholic diocese announces $100 million settlement for sexual abuse victims

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — The Roman Catholic Diocese of Syracuse has announced a $100 million settlement with people who say they are sexual abuse victims as part of its bankruptcy proceedings. Catholic dioceses around the state are dealing with a surge of lawsuits dating to when New York temporarily suspended the statute of limitations to give victims of childhood abuse the ability to pursue decades-old allegations. The Syracuse diocese says 387 individuals have filed claims. The settlement remains subject to a creditor vote and court approval. It would provide $100 million, total, to the victims of sexual abuse perpetrated by clergy, employees and volunteers.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.