Thai Parliament says it will try to pick a prime minister next week after 2 unsuccessful attempts

BANGKOK (AP) — Thailand’s Parliament says it will try to pick a new prime minister next week following two unsuccessful attempts, as political uncertainty grows more than two months after the country’s election. The decision came after Pita Limjaroenrat, whose progressive party captured the most seats, was rejected as a prime ministerial candidate. Adding to the uncertainty, the move also came a day after an announcement that former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra, one of the most divisive figures in Thai politics, will return from years of self-imposed exile. The Pheu Thai party, the latest in a string of parties closely affiliated with Thaksin, is seeking to gather enough support in Parliament to have one of its leaders become prime minister.

