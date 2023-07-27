Sweden, Finland and Switzerland are considering security links with US National Guard, general says

WASHINGTON (AP) — Switzerland, Finland and Sweden are considering joining the U.S. National Guard’s security partnership program in a further expansion of U.S. military ties across Europe after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The chief of the National Guard, Gen. Dan Hokanson, announced the discussions in a speech Thursday at the National Press Club in Washington. The National Guard’s State Partnership Program is a lesser-known but key military instrument for U.S. troops to build relationships with foreign militaries by conducting regular training and education exchanges with young officers. He says Finland and Sweden “are currently in discussions for partnerships.” The general says the Swiss are “assessing the possibility of the program in their future.”

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.