Pushing back on bias: Sheryl Sandberg’s Lean In launches girls leadership program

Ten years after publishing her book “Lean In: Women, Work and the Will to Lead,” Sheryl Sandberg will launch a girls leadership program Thursday through her foundation to respond to what she calls stubborn gender inequities. Sandberg says the curriculum starts with difficult conversations about biases that girls face. While no one wants to tell their daughters that people will speak over them and take credit for their work, Sandberg says speaking about those challenges allows for a conversation about how to counteract them. Researchers say that any national curriculum needs to be flexible to be relevant and needs to communicate clearly with communities about the program’s intents and benefits.

