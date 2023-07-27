Poland’s ruling party leader vows to protect the EU border with Russia’s ally Belarus

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s ruling party leader Jaroslaw Kaczynski says that the security of the European Union’s border with Russia’s ally Belarus is the Polish government’s top priority. Kaczynski, who is also a deputy prime minister, paid a visit Thursday to the village of Koden, on Poland’s border with Belarus. Kaczynski said the border has become dangerous due to Minsk’s support for Russia’s military aggression in Ukraine. Thousands of Russia’s Wagner mercenaries have deployed to Belarus over the past month, and the Kremlin says it has moved some of its short-range nuclear weapons into Belarus. Kaczynski said the Polish government is doing “everything that is needed” to repel any provocation or aggression.

