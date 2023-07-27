Leading Hong Kong pollster to stop releasing poll results on some sensitive topics

HONG KONG (AP) — One of Hong Kong’s most reputable sources of public opinion data will stop releasing its poll results on a series of sensitive questions to the public, including on China’s Tiananmen Square crackdown in 1989 and Taiwan independence. The Hong Kong Public Opinion Research Institute says survey results for some 50 questions, or about a quarter of its existing questions, will be limited to internal use, academic research and commissioned services from this month. About another quarter of its existing questions will be completely removed. Supporters say the survey restrictions will cause a great loss for Hong Kong. Freedom of expression was once a hallmark of the Chinese-ruled former British colony.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.