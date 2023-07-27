Iowa state senator was participating in annual bike ride when he was arrested, lawyer says

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — An Iowa state senator was participating, not interfering, in a statewide bike ride when he was arrested and charged with a simple misdemeanor, his attorney said. Sen. Adrian Dickey of Packwood, Iowa, was taken into custody Monday afternoon. A $300 bond was posted the same day, and a court hearing is set for August 8, according to court filings. Dickey said in a statement to the Des Moines Register that he was “absolutely innocent of the charge filed against me.” Dickey’s attorney, Matt Schultz, told the newspaper that Dickey was not part of the group that was blocking the road.

