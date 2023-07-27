Former British rapper Abdel Bary, accused of heading jihadist cell, is found dead in Spanish prison

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Spain’s Interior Ministry has confirmed that former British rap artist and alleged jihadist Abdel-Majed Abdel Bary has died in custody. The cause of death has yet to be confirmed. He was found dead Wednesday. Abdel Bary, 32, left London in 2013 to join an Al Qaeda faction and then ISIS militias in Syria. He made a name for himself on social media sites by showing himself clutching the severed head of one of his alleged victims. Before joining the Jihad, Abdel Bary performed as rapper lyricist under the name Jinn. Jailed since 2020, he faced up to 9 years in prison in Spain following his trial earlier this month.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.