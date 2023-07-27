Far-right activist Ammon Bundy loses Idaho hospital defamation case, must pay millions

A far-right activist who led the takeover of a federal wildlife refuge in Oregon now must pay millions of dollars in damages after a hospital in Idaho won a defamation lawsuit against him. The lawsuit by St. Luke’s Regional Health accuses Ammon Bundy and his associate Diego Rodriguez of making defamatory statements against the hospital and its employees. The statements came after Rodriguez’s infant grandson was temporarily removed from his family and taken to St. Luke’s amid concerns for his health. Police say medical personnel determined the child was malnourished and had lost weight. The hospital claimed Bundy and Rodriguez orchestrated a smear campaign against it.

