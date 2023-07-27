EU investigates Microsoft over concerns bundling Teams with Office eliminates competition

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union has opened an antitrust investigation into Microsoft over concerns that bundling its Teams messaging and videoconferencing app with its Office productivity software gives it an unfair edge over competitors. The European Commission said Thursday that it would carry out its in-depth investigation “as a matter of priority.” The investigation stems from a complaint filed in 2020 by Slack Technologies, which makes popular workplace messaging software. Slack alleged that Microsoft was abusing its market dominance to eliminate competition in violation of EU laws by illegally combining Teams with its Office suite. Microsoft says it “will continue to cooperate with the commission and remain committed to finding solutions that will address its concerns.”

