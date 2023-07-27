Enormous Lebanon bologna sandwich unveiled at Pennsylvania community fair

LEBANON, Pa. (AP) — An enormous Lebanon bologna sandwich billed as one of the world’s largest has been unveiled at a fair in central Pennsylvania. The 150-foot-long sandwich was created Tuesday night at the Lebanon Area Fair. Lebanon bologna is known for its distinct smoked and tangy flavor. Pennlive reports a large crew of volunteers, known as the “Bologna Security,” used 600 slices of provolone cheese and 1,200 slices of half-sweet and original Seltzer’s Lebanon Bologna to create 900 sandwiches, or six sandwiches per foot. Every footlong “bite” was sponsored at $100 per foot. The money was donated to Lebanon County Christian Ministries and their efforts to help people dealing with food insecurity in the Lebanon Valley. Lebanon is 72 miles northwest of Philadelphia.

