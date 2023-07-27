Car bomb rocks Damascus suburb near Shiite Muslim shrine ahead of the holy day of Ashura

BEIRUT (AP) — An explosive planted in a taxi in a Damascus suburb near a Shiite Muslim shrine has detonated, one day before the solemn holy day of Ashura. State-run Al-Ikhbariya TV said there were reports of injuries in the explosion that rocked the Sayida Zeinab suburb, without specifying additional information. Meanwhile, Britain-based opposition war monitor the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported that one woman died, while three of her children were wounded. The neighborhood is named after the Sayida Zeinab shrine, the granddaughter of the Prophet Muhammad.

