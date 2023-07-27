Skip to Content
AP-Colorado

Car bomb rocks Damascus suburb near Shiite Muslim shrine ahead of the holy day of Ashura

By
Published 10:07 AM

By KAREEM CHEHAYEB
Associated Press

BEIRUT (AP) — An explosive planted in a taxi in a Damascus suburb near a Shiite Muslim shrine has detonated, one day before the solemn holy day of Ashura. State-run Al-Ikhbariya TV said there were reports of injuries in the explosion that rocked the Sayida Zeinab suburb, without specifying additional information. Meanwhile, Britain-based opposition war monitor the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported that one woman died, while three of her children were wounded. The neighborhood is named after the Sayida Zeinab shrine, the granddaughter of the Prophet Muhammad.

Article Topic Follows: AP-Colorado

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content