Black lawmakers press Justice and Education Departments to investigate Florida’s race curriculum

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Congressional Black Caucus is pushing the White House, Justice Department and the Department of Education to look into whether Florida school districts are violating federal discrimination law following changes to the state’s Black history curriculum. Speaking at a press conference on Thursday, Caucus Chairman, Nevada Rep. Steven Horsford, said he has met with Education Secretary Miguel Cardona to discuss actions that might be taken. He added that “we have discussed with the White House the need to have a very aggressive legal strategy to want to uphold the law.”

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.