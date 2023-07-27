Skip to Content
AP-Colorado

Biden dispatches top adviser for talks with Saudi crown prince on normalizing relations with Israel

By
Published 3:26 PM

By AAMER MADHANI
Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden dispatched his national security adviser Jake Sullivan to Saudi Arabia for talks with the kingdom’s de facto leader Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on normalizing relations between the country and Israel. A White House National Security Council official confirmed that Sullivan and the prince discussed the possible path to normalizing relations between the two countries. The official was not authorized to comment publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity. Sullivan’s visit comes after Secretary of State Antony Blinken traveled to the kingdom last month in part to promote normalization between Israel and Saudi Arabia.

Article Topic Follows: AP-Colorado

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content