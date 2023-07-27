A Tennessee city again drink its tap water again, a week after a fuel spill tainted its supply

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee city told its 40,000 residents Thursday that they can resume using tap water for drinking and showering. The announcement comes a week after they were ordered to stay away from tap water after diesel fuel spilled into a reservoir at a treatment plant and tainted the supply of Germantown, a Memphis suburb. Those who live and work in the city must flush their plumbing systems before they can resume normal use of the water. The city said July 20 that the diesel fuel spill at a treatment plant contaminated the water supply system. During the ordeal, frustrated residents took to social media to complain about the problems and request a town hall meeting.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.