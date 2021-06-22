Cooling Trend Continues

Weather Team

Air Quality (as of 7AM)

Good for all other reporting stations.

WEATHER STORY

A weak area of low pressure off the coast and to our southwest is directing a cooler, onshore flow at the Central Coast. The air mass above this low remains quite dry, but in the low levels, moist air is being pushed up against the coast. This will lead to a continuation of low clouds and drizzle. Temperatures will head back upward as we head into the weekend.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy in the morning with patchy drizzle, then becoming partly cloudy on the coast and sunny inland. Expect coastal highs in the 60s to low 70s with 70s to upper 80s inland. Winds pick up for most low elevation locations in the afternoon and evening.

Overnight: Widespread low clouds push back in with drizzle possible. Overnight lows will mostly be in the 50s with a few 40s inland.

Wednesday: Another cool day, with temperatures a touch warmer. Highs in the 60s to 70s on the coast with 70s to low 90s inland. Partly cloudy on the coast with inland sun.



Extended: The southwesterly flow we’ve been experiencing early in the week will switch back to the northwest, moving the clouds around the bay a bit—clearer in the north and cloudier in the south. Inland highs will begin to warm back up and should be above normal starting Friday into the weekend. Coastal temperatures will remain fairly seasonable.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 52ºF

HIGH: 69ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 50ºF

HIGH: 84ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for June 29th – July 5th calls for the likelihood of ABOVE normal temperatures and near normal precipitation*.

*Note: little to no precipitation usually falls this time of year.

-El Niño/La Niña STATUS: Neutral

-Forecast into Summer: Neutral



-Area drought status: “Extreme Drought” for the entire viewing area with the far southeastern corner of Monterey County considered “Exceptional Drought”