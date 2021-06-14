Big Time Warm-up

Weather Team

WEATHER STORY

As we head into the workweek, we’ll be stuck between a deep trough over the Pacific and a building ridge over the Four Corners Region. The trough will help encourage slight deepening of the marine layer overnight which could lead to some coastal drizzle. However, the ridge will eventually win out, building in from the east as we head through mid-week. This will usher in a hot dome of air which will bake the state in well above normal temperatures. Low level flow should remain onshore at the coast, however, which will keep coastal and near-coastal cities relatively cool.



FORECAST

Monday: Becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon with a few low clouds on the coast and some cumulus clouds over the hills. Seasonable, with coastal highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s—warmest on the north side of the bay and mid 70s to low 90s inland. Winds pick up in the afternoon and early evening for most areas.

Overnight: A few clouds and fog possible. Expect lows in the 50s for most areas.



Tuesday: Mostly sunny and warmer with coastal highs in the upper 60s to upper 70s—warmest on the north side of the bay—and widespread 80s-90s inland. Winds could be gusty in the afternoon and early evening.

***GALE WATCH***

…IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING.

-Northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and seas 7 to 11 feet at 9 seconds possible.

-Coastal Waters from Point Pinos to Point Piedras Blancas California out to 10 nm.

-Strong winds can cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.



Extended: Coastal temperatures will remain seasonable to slightly warm for most of the week while inland areas soar to highs some 10-15ºF above normal. Some low cloudcover can be expected on the coast and starting Wednesday, we’ll have some high clouds moving in from the south.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 52ºF

HIGH: 68ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 49ºF

HIGH: 81ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for June 21st – 27th calls for the likelihood of ABOVE normal temperatures and near normal precipitation*.

*Note: little to no precipitation usually falls this time of year.

-El Niño/La Niña STATUS: Neutral

-Forecast into Summer: Neutral



-Area drought status: “Extreme Drought” for the entire viewing area with the far southeastern corner of Monterey County considered “Exceptional Drought”