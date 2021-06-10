Weather Team

WEATHER STORY

The trough of low pressure that brought cooler-than-normal temperatures to the region will lift out as we head through the day. Temperatures will begin to warm in the wake of the system as weak high pressure builds in. Another trough over the Pacific will prevent the ridge from gaining too much strength, but temperatures are sure to keep warming into the weekend. Inland areas will continue warming into next week, but a new marine layer will develop which will moderate coastal temps. No rain expected outside of any coastal drizzle.



FORECAST



Thursday: Mostly sunny and warmer, with coastal highs in the 60s to low 70s—warmest on the north side of the bay--and 70s to low 80s inland. Winds pick up in the afternoon and could be gusty at times, especially for inland valleys.

Overnight: Mostly clear with a few patchy clouds possible. Expect coastal lows in the 40s with upper 30s to 40s inland.



Friday: Mostly sunny and warmer yet with coastal highs in the 60s to mid 70s—warmest on the north side of the bay—and upper 70s to upper 80s inland. Winds pick up again in the afternoon and could be gusty at times.

Extended: A warming trend will continue through Saturday on the coast and probably into early next week inland as high pressure builds in. Skies will be mostly sunny, but low clouds will thicken on the coast out of the weekend with a bit more of that “June Gloom” feel.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 52ºF

HIGH: 68ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 49ºF

HIGH: 81ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for June 17th – 23rd calls for the likelihood of ABOVE normal temperatures and near normal* precipitation.

*Note: little to no precipitation usually falls this time of year.

-El Niño/La Niña STATUS: Neutral

-Forecast into Summer: Neutral



-Area drought status: “Extreme Drought” for Santa Cruz and Santa Clara Counties, along with northern Monterey and northern San Benito. The remainder of Monterey & San Benito Counties are in “Severe Drought”