Unseasonably Cool For Now

Weather Team

WEATHER STORY

Temperatures stay cool for now… A deep trough of low pressure will continue its pass over the West Coast as we head through mid-week. The associated chilly air mass will keep highs below normal through Thursday. Rain is likely in Northern California, but unfortunately, we’ll stay dry outside from any coastal drizzle possible with low clouds. High pressure will then build back in, ushering in warmer temperatures for the weekend. In fact, highs will likely reach back above normal.



FORECAST



Wednesday: Mostly sunny and breezy. Cool, with coastal highs in the 60s and 60s to mid 70s inland. Expect windy conditions for inland valleys in the afternoon.

Overnight: A few clouds with patchy drizzle possible, otherwise clear. A bit cool, with lows in the mid 40s to low 50s on the coast and 40s inland.



Thursday: Partly cloudy and a touch warmer, with coastal highs in the 60s to around 70ºF and 70s to around 80ºF inland. Winds pick up in the afternoon and could be gusty at times.

Extended: A warming trend will continue through Saturday on the coast and probably into early next week inland as high pressure builds in. Skies will be mostly sunny, but some low cloudcover on the coast can’t be ruled out.

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 52ºF

HIGH: 68ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 49ºF

HIGH: 81ºF



-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for June 16th – 22nd calls for the likelihood of ABOVE normal temperatures and near normal precipitation.

-El Niño/La Niña STATUS: Neutral

-Forecast into Summer: Neutral



-Area drought status: “Extreme Drought” for Santa Cruz and Santa Clara Counties, along with northern Monterey and northern San Benito. The remainder of Monterey & San Benito Counties are in “Severe Drought”