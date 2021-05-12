May Gray-ish

Weather Team

WEATHER STORY



The ridge of high pressure that brought toasty temperatures to inland areas early this week will slowly move east and flatten through mid-week. This will put us into a cooler, westerly flow which will allow for a deeper marine layer and an increase in low clouds. Further, temperatures will cool across the board through the remainder of the week. A weather system will sneak down the coast Friday into Saturday. Ahead of it, we may experience some drizzle, but it will mix out the marine layer clouds on Saturday. There is also a very slight chance of a shower Saturday afternoon over the inland hills as the core of the system passes by. Winds will also pick up.



FORECAST



Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy on the coast. Expect highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s on the coast and 70s to low 90s inland. Breezy for inland valleys in the afternoon.

Overnight: Another batch of widespread low clouds with fog possible. Expect lows in the 40s for most areas, but 50s up in the hills.



Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy on the coast. Expect highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s on the coast and 70s to upper 80s inland. Breezy for inland valleys in the afternoon.



Extended: Another cooler, cloudier day on the coast Friday with some drizzle possible late. Inland areas will continue their cool down into the weekend as well with below normal highs expected for all areas Saturday/Sunday. A passing weather system Saturday may bring an isolated shower to the region, but if it does, it should be light and brief and not ruin any plans!



This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 50ºF

HIGH: 66ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 46ºF

HIGH: 76ºF



-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for May 19th – May 25th calls for the likelihood of near normal temperatures and BELOW normal precipitation.

-El Niño/La Niña STATUS: Weak La Niña

-Forecast into Summer: Neutral



-Area drought status: “Extreme Drought” for Santa Cruz and Santa Clara Counties, along with northern Monterey and northern San Benito. The remainder of Monterey & San Benito Counties are in “Severe Drought”