Dry, Warmer Week

Air Quality (as of 7:30AM):

Good for all reporting stations.



Weather Story: High pressure to our west will exert its influence over us for the next week or so. With that said, a weather system will sneak down the coast from the north today. Winds will increase initially onshore on Monday afternoon, followed by offshore winds overnight into Tuesday. An increase in clouds and a slight coastal cool-down can be expected before we clear out on Tuesday. Offshore winds will likely mean a warm-up for coastal areas Tuesday afternoon. We will remain seasonable to slightly warm for the next week with no rain expected.





Monday: Partly cloudy on the coast with patchy low clouds and mostly sunny inland with a few high clouds. Northwesterly onshore winds could get gusty at times in the afternoon. Expect coastal highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s—warmest on the north side of the bay—and mainly 60s inland.



***GALE WARNING***

… for the near coastal waters of Monterey County from Point Pinos to Point Piedras Blancas from 2PM Monday until 9AM Tuesday



Northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and seas 6 to 11 feet at 13 seconds expected.



Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.



Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions.

Overnight: Partly cloudy with some fog and drizzle possible. Temperatures will mostly be in the 40s-50s. Gusty at times.



Tuesday: Offshore winds strengthen in the hills overnight and will clear out any remaining clouds by dawn. Then, expect sunny and breezy conditions throughout the day with highs mainly in the 60s to around 70ºF.

Extended: Breezy conditions will continue on Wednesday/Thursday under mostly sunny skies. High temperatures will remain at or slightly above normal for this time of year. The ridge looks to strengthen this weekend, which could mean even warmer temperatures.



This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 45ºF

HIGH: 63ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 41ºF

HIGH: 68ºF



-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for March 29th – April 4th calls for the likelihood of ABOVE normal temperatures and BELOW normal precipitation.

-El Niño/La Niña STATUS: Weak La Niña

-Forecast into Summer: Neutral



-Area drought status: Abnormally dry for most of the viewing area, moderate drought for most of Santa Clara County outside of the Santa Cruz Mountains and the northeastern sections of San Benito County.