Rainy Thursday

Air Quality (as of 6:30AM):

Good for all reporting stations.



Weather Story: Widespread light to moderate rain is expected today with the highest rain chances late in the day. Rain will favor the coastal mountains and most of Santa Cruz County. This will be a slightly warmer system, so snow is not expected in the mountains at this time and temperatures will be somewhat mild. Another system will slide by to our north on Monday but we may remain dry. Warmer weather expected by mid-week next week.



Thursday: Mostly cloudy with isolated showers possible early, then widespread rain across the region Thursday afternoon. Highs mainly in the 50s to low 60s. Gusty southwest winds at times on the coast, switching to northwest late.

Overnight: A few showers possible as the system winds down overnight, better chances to the south. Overnight lows will mostly be in the 40s.



Friday: Partly cloudy with an isolated shower possible. Cooler and breezy with highs in the 50s.



Extended: Expect mostly sunny to partly cloudy conditions through the weekend with slightly cool temperatures and occasionally breezy conditions. A weak system passes by Monday, but it will likely only bring a few extra clouds. Much warmer weather expected next week.



-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 45ºF

HIGH: 62ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 40ºF

HIGH: 68ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for March 25th – 31st calls for the likelihood of ABOVE normal temperatures and BELOW normal precipitation.

-El Niño/La Niña STATUS: Weak La Niña

-Forecast into Summer: Neutral



-Area drought status: Abnormally dry for most of the viewing area, moderate drought for most of Santa Clara County outside of the Santa Cruz Mountains and the northeastern sections of San Benito County.