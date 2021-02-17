Slightly Cool… but Sunny!

Weather Team

Air Quality (as of 6:30AM):

Good to moderate for all reporting stations.



Weather Story: Weak high pressure builds in for the next couple of days. Northwest flow will continue to be breezy over the hills, but the air mass will slowly dry out. This will lead to a couple of chilly mornings but slowly warming high temperatures. A weather system will sneak in as the high moves to the south on Friday. Unfortunately, we’ll only catch the tail end of the cold front on Friday morning. A secondary system may bring an additional round of light rain on Saturday. A stronger ridge of high pressure will build in next week with warmer weather expected.





Wednesday: Mostly sunny with a few high clouds passing through and increasing clouds late. Warmer, with coastal highs in the upper 50s to low 60s and mainly low to mid 60s inland. Breezy at times on the coast and in the hills.

Overnight: Another chilly, mostly clear morning. Low temperatures will be chilly with mid 30s to low 40s on the coast and mainly 30s inland. Patchy frost possible.



Thursday: Mostly sunny with clouds increasing late. Warmer, with highs mainly in the 60s.



Extended: A weather system will bring some light rain to the region Friday, followed by cool, breezy conditions into the weekend. A secondary system may bring additional light rain on Saturday. Temperatures should warm out of the weekend, however, returning to above normal by Sunday or Monday.

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 44ºF

HIGH: 61ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 38ºF

HIGH: 63ºF



-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for February 24th – March 2nd calls for the likelihood of BELOW normal temperatures and BELOW normal precipitation.

-El Niño/La Niña STATUS: Weak La Niña

-Forecast into Summer: Neutral



-Area drought status: Abnormally dry for most of the viewing area, moderate drought for most of Santa Clara County outside of the Santa Cruz Mountains and the northeastern sections of San Benito County.