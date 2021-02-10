Sunshine then Rainbows

Weather Team

Air Quality (as of 8am):

Good for all reporting stations.



Weather Story: Today we get a break with increased sunshine on. A stronger weather system arrives on Thursday with widespread light to moderate rain and breezy conditions. Additional (weaker) weather systems will follow on Saturday and Monday (Presidents Day) with breaks in between. Temperatures look to remain seasonable to slightly cool during the period.





Wednesday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and warmer. Highs in the upper 50s to low 60s on the coast and widespread 60s inland. Briefly breezy for inland valleys in the afternoon.

Overnight: A few clouds with patchy to dense fog possible. Expect lows in the 40s to near 50s along the coast with 30s to low 40s inland.



Thursday: Increasing clouds and southerly winds. Rain arrives in the afternoon and may be moderate at times in the early evening. Mild, with temperatures in the upper 50s to low 60s. Breezy, showery conditions then continue overnight.



Extended: We’ll get a break on Friday, but it will remain a bit cool and breezy. A weather system will arrive on Saturday with mainly light showers. Sunday (Valentine’s Day), looks nicer, then another system arrives on Monday. Conditions may remain active into next week.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 44ºF

HIGH: 61ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 38ºF

HIGH: 63ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for February 17th – 23rd calls for the likelihood of near normal temperatures and BELOW normal precipitation.

-El Niño/La Niña STATUS: Moderate La Niña

-Forecast into Winter: La Niña Advisory



-Area drought status: Abnormally dry for most of the viewing area, moderate drought for most of Santa Clara County outside of the Santa Cruz Mountains and the northeastern sections of San Benito County.